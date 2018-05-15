FNB Co. (FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $305.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FNB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.20 million. FNB reported sales of $284.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FNB will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FNB.

Get FNB alerts:

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. FNB had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of FNB in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FNB in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $69,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FNB by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,295,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,457 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,284,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FNB by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,272,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 580,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FNB by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,581,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FNB by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,958,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.06, reaching $13.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FNB has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FNB (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.