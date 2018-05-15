FNB Co. (FNB) Director Mary Jo Dively Buys 3,000 Shares

FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $69,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. FNB Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. FNB had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FNB Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FNB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on FNB in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut FNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of FNB in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of FNB by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

