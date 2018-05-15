FLiK Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $290.00 (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLiK has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. FLiK has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $290.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004245 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000827 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00778521 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00095851 BTC.

FLiK Profile

FLiK was first traded on August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io . FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

