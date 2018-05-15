FirstEnergy (FE) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,197 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $151,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 701,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,234,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 817,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy opened at $33.75 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.09 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.