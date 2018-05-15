First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 537.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target opened at $72.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

