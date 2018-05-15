First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 503.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.19.

DPZ stock opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $245.64 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.