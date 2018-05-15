First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after acquiring an additional 276,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 141,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,509,780.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,925,043 shares in the company, valued at $231,195,177.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

