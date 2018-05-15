First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.39. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $31,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,955.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $49,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 21,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

