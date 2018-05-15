Financial Survey: Legal & General (LGGNY) and Its Peers

Legal & General (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Legal & General to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legal & General and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General $52.17 billion $2.44 billion 9.80 Legal & General Competitors $2.42 billion $281.54 million 14.71

Legal & General has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Legal & General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General N/A N/A N/A Legal & General Competitors 12.35% 21.06% 10.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Legal & General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Legal & General pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Legal & General pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Legal & General has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Legal & General and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General 1 0 1 0 2.00 Legal & General Competitors 346 1771 2178 117 2.47

Legal & General presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Legal & General’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legal & General has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Legal & General rivals beat Legal & General on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Legal & General Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

