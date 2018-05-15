Financial Review: WideOpenWest (WOW) & Roku (ROKU)

WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest -9.85% N/A -0.08% Roku N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WideOpenWest and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 2 4 1 2.86 Roku 2 6 3 0 2.09

WideOpenWest currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Roku has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given WideOpenWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Roku.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WideOpenWest and Roku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.65 $159.50 million $0.69 12.67 Roku $512.76 million 6.85 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -15.76

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WideOpenWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Roku on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

