Financial Review: Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Carnival Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carnival Cruise Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Carnival Cruise Line pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival Cruise Line has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Cruise Line 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% KNOT Offshore Partners 31.05% 10.92% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carnival Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Cruise Line $17.51 billion 1.99 $2.61 billion $3.82 17.06 KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 3.01 $66.90 million $2.26 8.92

Carnival Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Carnival Cruise Line has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carnival Cruise Line and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Cruise Line 0 6 15 0 2.71 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carnival Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $74.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Carnival Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival Cruise Line is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Summary

Carnival Cruise Line beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Cruise Line Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

