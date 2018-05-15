Financial Contrast: Hydrogenics (HYGS) and Tronox (TROX)

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ: HYGS) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hydrogenics does not pay a dividend. Tronox pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hydrogenics and Tronox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics $48.05 million 2.62 -$11.14 million ($0.80) -10.19 Tronox $1.70 million 1,238.18 -$285.00 million ($0.27) -64.22

Hydrogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hydrogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hydrogenics and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tronox 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hydrogenics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Tronox has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Hydrogenics.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrogenics and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics -22.86% -47.14% -15.55% Tronox -14.67% 3.68% 0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Hydrogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hydrogenics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tronox beats Hydrogenics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

