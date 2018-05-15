Financial Comparison: Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) vs. Boston Properties (BXP)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $146.01 million 2.24 $19.14 million $0.55 7.02 Boston Properties $2.60 billion 7.26 $462.43 million N/A N/A

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 1 2 3 0 2.33 Boston Properties 0 9 6 0 2.40

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $131.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -6.34% -2.28% -0.75% Boston Properties 20.48% 6.81% 2.78%

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Cedar Realty Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel. The Company is one of the largest owners and developers of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

