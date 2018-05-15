Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Northern Trust (NTRS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,162.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,106,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,376,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 343,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 230,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $2,101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Gillian Pembleton sold 16,198 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,755,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,266 shares of company stock valued at $15,283,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

