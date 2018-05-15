Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 44,765 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 514,345 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 487,147 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,579,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,451,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics opened at $19.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%. analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at $408,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $61,667.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,457 shares of company stock worth $1,529,552. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

