Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 3,870 Shares of Accenture (ACN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

In related news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $774,588.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 36,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total transaction of $5,558,186.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,405 shares in the company, valued at $53,896,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,828 shares of company stock worth $8,145,630 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture opened at $155.57 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $155.45 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. analysts predict that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.