FidentiaX Price Tops $0.0514 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. FidentiaX has a market cap of $5.40 million and $537,066.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos. During the last week, FidentiaX has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FidentiaX alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00160804 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012260 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FidentiaX Token Profile

FDX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FidentiaX Token Trading

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Qryptos and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.