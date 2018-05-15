Fidelity Southern (LION) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fidelity Southern from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price target on Fidelity Southern and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

LION opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fidelity Southern has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $628.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $366,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,022 shares of company stock worth $23,623 in the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Southern by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.