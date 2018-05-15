Ffcm LLC Increases Stake in Aflac (AFL)

Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 11,478.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 326,261 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 317,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac opened at $45.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aflac has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Aflac to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Aflac news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $2,242,723.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

