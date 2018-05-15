FedEx (FDX) Holdings Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $19,047,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in FedEx by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 130,992 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $251.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx has a 1-year low of $251.34 and a 1-year high of $253.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.51.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.