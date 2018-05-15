FDx Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Magna International (MGA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Magna International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Magna International has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

