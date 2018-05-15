FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Owens & Minor (OMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5,826.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor opened at $16.23 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $995.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

