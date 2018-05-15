FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,328 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF opened at $41.38 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $41.51.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.