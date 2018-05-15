Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Mobile (CHL) Share Price

Media stories about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9262021365808 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nomura cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 1,055,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,905. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.