Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Trading 0% Higher

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.69. 597,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 695,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 201.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

