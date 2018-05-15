Fastenal (FAST) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.2% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Fastenal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,217.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,155 shares of company stock worth $107,678 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

