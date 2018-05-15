Fastenal (FAST) Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Fastenal worth $50,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $44,222,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,602,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,876,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,706,000 after purchasing an additional 772,198 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,537,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CFO Holden Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,155 shares of company stock valued at $107,678 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

FAST stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.