Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FFKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Farmers Capital Bank to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers Capital Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Farmers Capital Bank opened at $51.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $392.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Farmers Capital Bank has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.22%. sell-side analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Farmers Capital Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers Capital Bank by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

