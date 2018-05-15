Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

Shares of Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.16. Fairmount Santrol shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2023902 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fairmount Santrol from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Fairmount Santrol from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray set a $6.00 price target on Fairmount Santrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fairmount Santrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Sunday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Get Fairmount Santrol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.29 million. Fairmount Santrol had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Conway acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald L. Clancey sold 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $47,041.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $240,570 and sold 28,626 shares valued at $128,051. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fairmount Santrol

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairmount Santrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairmount Santrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.