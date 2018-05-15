Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,106.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,105.34 and a 12-month high of $1,118.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

