ExxonMobil (XOM) Holdings Increased by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 1.9% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Grubman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. GFS Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC set a $88.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ExxonMobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.66.

Shares of ExxonMobil opened at $81.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

