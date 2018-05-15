Experience Points Hits Market Cap of $26.76 Million (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Experience Points has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Experience Points has a market cap of $26.76 million and $169,933.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Experience Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinhouse, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Experience Points alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042801 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.01101620 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021402 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002288 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009974 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PX (PX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Experience Points

Experience Points (CRYPTO:XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 262,953,972,693 coins and its circulating supply is 228,140,512,420 coins. Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinhouse, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Experience Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Experience Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.