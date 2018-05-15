Expeditors International (EXPD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,148,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,356,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Expeditors International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,270,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Expeditors International by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,252,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International alerts:

In other Expeditors International news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $290,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $180,236.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International opened at $72.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Expeditors International has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Expeditors International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Expeditors International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Expeditors International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Expeditors International Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.