Evolent Health (EVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia."

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of Evolent Health opened at $18.90 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley sold 85,596 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,189,994 shares of company stock valued at $44,245,316 over the last ninety days. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

