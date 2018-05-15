Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

EVOK stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

