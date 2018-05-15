Everus (EVR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,187.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Everus has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Kuna and Cryptopia. Everus has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $128,187.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004182 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00763464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00149295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00093007 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,552,429 tokens. The official message board for Everus is everus.org/news . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

