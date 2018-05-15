Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,884,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

