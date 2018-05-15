Euronav (EURN) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

Media headlines about Euronav (NYSE:EURN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Euronav earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5406995143901 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. UBS lifted their target price on Euronav from $8.75 to $9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. equities analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

