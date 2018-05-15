Etsy (ETSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Etsy stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 68.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

