ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,751,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,017 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 806,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.91.

Lockheed Martin opened at $319.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $317.63 and a 52-week high of $323.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

