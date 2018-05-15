ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Western Digital (WDC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 10,140.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $106,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,948.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 10,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $942,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,894.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,430. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital opened at $81.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

