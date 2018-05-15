Ethereum Dark Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Dark has a total market cap of $136,004.00 and $443.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,951.60 or 3.65719000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00186191 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Profile

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net . Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

