EthBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $340.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. EthBet has a total market capitalization of $479,767.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EthBet has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00743765 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00148017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00091962 BTC.

EthBet Profile

EthBet was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,600 tokens. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject . EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io . The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

