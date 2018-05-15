Ethan Allen (ETH) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.47% of Ethan Allen worth $27,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

Ethan Allen opened at $23.95 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ethan Allen has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Ethan Allen had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ethan Allen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Ethan Allen in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

