Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $13.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.28.

NYSE EL traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $141.80. 90,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,592. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $139.55 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $7,687,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,989,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,898,219 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

