Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) will report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $13.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.28.

NYSE EL traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $141.80. 90,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,592. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $139.55 and a 12 month high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 54,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $7,687,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,989,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,898,219 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply