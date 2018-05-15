Equity Investment Corp Has $95.16 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 134,713 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $95,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,182,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,264,310,000 after purchasing an additional 317,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,762,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,019,000 after purchasing an additional 178,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,311,000 after purchasing an additional 577,544 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,248,000 after purchasing an additional 178,359 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $116.17 and a one year high of $118.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Edward Jones upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

