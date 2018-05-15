Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 15th (ADSK, CXO, EL, GPOR, HTHT, IBTX, INFO, MDP, MIME, NINE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 15th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $168.00 to $190.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $57.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $77.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price boosted by R. F. Lafferty from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

