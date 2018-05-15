Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ur-energy’s Q3 2018 Earnings (URG)

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-energy in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

URG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-energy in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Ur-energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ur-energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Ur-energy stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Ur-energy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,375,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 766,077 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ur-energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,299,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ur-energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-energy by 266.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 214,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

About Ur-energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

