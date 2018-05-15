Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Insider Stephen Smith Purchases 1,000 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) insider Stephen Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00.

Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 3rd, Stephen Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$554,900.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, Stephen Smith purchased 3,700 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Stephen Smith purchased 500 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Stephen Smith purchased 7,800 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$413,322.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Stephen Smith purchased 25,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,325,000.00.

Equitable Group traded up C$1.08, reaching C$56.81, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,340. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$48.01 and a 12-month high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.06. Equitable Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of C$88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.