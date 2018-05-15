EQT (EQT) Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,536 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $580,007,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EQT by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,797,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,126,000 after purchasing an additional 820,493 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,665,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 834,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group set a $65.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

NYSE EQT opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.42 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

